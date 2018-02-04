El “chicle” de Pink se roba el show minutos antes del #SuperBowl

La edición 52 del Super Bowl se disputa este 4 de febrero en el US Bank Stadium entre los Philadelphia Eagles y los New England Patriots. Antes de que diera inicio el juego, toda la atención se centró en la entonación del himno nacional de Estados Unidos, que estaría a cargo de Pink, sobre todo por la imagen que se mostró creyendo que se sacaba un chicle de la boca y que posteriormente fue aclarado en su cuenta de Twitter.
Debes leer: Kylie Jenner ya es mamá y revela por qué lo ocultó
#SuperBowl El himno nacional de Estados Unidos es interpretado por Pink en el US Bank Stadium pic.twitter.com/wn9gqHpIyw
— Antigua Sports (@antiguasports) February 4, 2018
¿Dónde pondrías “el chicle”?
La cantante estadounidense fue captada por las cámaras de televisión justo cuando se llevó la mano a la boca para sacarse lo que aparentaba ser un chicle y tirarlo antes de comenzar a cantar del himno, por lo que de inmediato surgieron varios comentarios en redes sociales sobre la acción de Pink.
Pink is all of us in class at High School. #SuperBowl
— Chris Quilietti (@ChrisQ_1) 4 de febrero de 2018
INCREDIBLE.@Pink sings the National Anthem at @SuperBowl LII! #SBLII pic.twitter.com/xWgACgwNib
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2018
Aclaración
Luego de su presentación, Pink escribió en su red social que se trataba de una pastilla para la garganta y no de un chicle como parecía en las primeras imágenes que circularon.
It was a throat lozenge
— P!nk (@Pink) 5 de febrero de 2018
De acuerdo con CNN, la cantante tiene gripe y fue lo que le afectó durante los ensayos del sábado en la ciudad de Mineápolis previo al Super Bowl y que lo manifestó en su cuenta de Instagram.
Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit