El “chicle” de Pink se roba el show minutos antes del #SuperBowl

La edición 52 del Super Bowl se disputa este 4 de febrero en el US Bank Stadium entre los Philadelphia Eagles y los New England Patriots. Antes de que diera inicio el juego, toda la atención se centró en la entonación del himno nacional de Estados Unidos, que estaría a cargo de Pink, sobre todo por la imagen que se mostró creyendo que se sacaba un chicle de la boca y que posteriormente fue aclarado en su cuenta de Twitter.

La cantante estadounidense fue captada por las cámaras de televisión justo cuando se llevó la mano a la boca para sacarse lo que aparentaba ser un chicle y tirarlo antes de comenzar a cantar del himno, por lo que de inmediato surgieron varios comentarios en redes sociales sobre la acción de Pink.

Pink is all of us in class at High School. #SuperBowl

pic.twitter.com/U2EyH09GUz

— Chris Quilietti (@ChrisQ_1) 4 de febrero de 2018