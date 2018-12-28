¡Increíble! En pleno 2018 todavía existen actos de racismo

Un huésped de un hotel de Portland, Oregon, Estados Unidos, alega que fue acosado por el personal cuando se le pidió que abandonara la propiedad después de recibir una llamada telefónica en el vestíbulo la noche del sábado en un acto que se considera racista.
El residente del estado de Washington, Jermaine Massey, estaba en el vestíbulo del Portland Double Tree cuando un guardia de seguridad le informó que la Policía se dirigía hacia el lugar, para escoltarlo fuera de la propiedad.
En una serie de videos de Instagram del incidente registrado por Massey, se le oye preguntar al guardia: “¿Pero por qué? Me hospedo aquí”. “Ya no”, responde el agente de seguridad.
Massey le dijo a un empleado de recepción que estaba atendiendo una llamada personal en el vestíbulo cuando el guardia comenzó a preguntar por qué estaba allí.
En un momento, durante los videos, muestra a los dos hombres el sobre de su tarjeta llave, con el número de habitación y la fecha en él escritos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Tonight I was racially profiled and discriminated against for taking a phone call in the lobby of my hotel room at the @doubletreepdx @doubletree. The security guard “Earl” decided that he would call the police on me, the exact reason is still unclear to me. He said that I was a safety threat to the other guests and that I was trespassing and said that I was a disturbance because I took a personal phone call from my mom in a more remote area of the lobby. The manager who actually called the cops, “Luis” actually asked me AFTER he called the cops, what happened? They already had in their minds that they didn’t want me there so I waited for the cops to show up and when they did, I explained my side of the story and they didn’t want to hear it. They asked me if I had personal items in my room (which of course I did) and asked me to go retrieve them. They told me that since the hotel requested me to leave, that if I didn’t I would be considered a trespasser and would be thrown in jail. I complied and cooperated and was not issued a refund for my room. I packed my stuff and went to another hotel. I cannot believe the level of professionalism that this hotel property had with me tonight. It is never ok to discriminate against guests for the color of their skin and to prejudge them based on your own bias against that race. Earl is a disgrace, calls himself a man but calls the Portland Police Dept on a man who was minding his own business in the lobby of his hotel. I had my hotel key in my hand the entire conversation, he knew I was a guest. He wanted to prove a point and did it in the worst way. Not really shocked that this happened but just extremely disappointed. I will be seeking justice. Believe that. @doubletree @doubletreepdx @hiltonhonors #hilton #hiltonhotels #racism #racisminamerica #racismisreal @shaunking
El personal del hotel se puso en contacto con el Departamento de Policía de Portland y le pidió a un oficial que hablara con Massey, después de haberle indicado al huésped que abandonara la propiedad, según un comunicado de la institución.
Luego, el oficial acompañó a Massey a su habitación para recoger sus pertenencias y le ofreció dirigirlo a otro hotel, pero el hombre declinó la invitación, dijo la Policía.
Los abogados de Massey indicaron a CNN que el personal del hotel exigió que lo detuvieran por allanamiento de morada si no abandonaba la propiedad en ese momento.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
El gerente lamentó el incidente
El gerente general de DoubleTree, Paul Peralta, emitió un comunicado sobre el incidente, el cual calificó de “desafortunado”, y dijo que el hotel había contactado a Massey.
“Lamentamos que este asunto haya terminado de la forma en que lo hizo y nos hemos comunicado con el caballero para resolverlo. Somos un lugar de alojamiento público y hacemos especial hincapié en la diversidad y la inclusión, y nuestro hotel no discrimina a ningún individuo o grupo. Esperamos poder hablar con él”, se excusó Peralta.
A través de sus abogados, Massey le ha pedido al Portland DoubleTree que explique por qué lo consideraban una amenaza para la seguridad del hotel y por qué incluso había sido cuestionado por los guardias.